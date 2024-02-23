Pundit says Mikel Arteta does not trust all his Arsenal players

Chris Sutton believes that Arsenal’s limited rotation in the team, as opposed to Liverpool and Manchester City, is due to Mikel Arteta’s lack of trust in all his players.
Throughout the season, Arteta has shown consistency in selecting certain players, leading to fewer rotations compared to some of their rivals. The team has also experienced fewer injuries compared to competitors like Liverpool.
The saying “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” seems to be Arteta’s philosophy, as he has stuck with a relatively small group of players for starting and finishing matches.
While Liverpool and Manchester City have faced challenges with injuries, Sutton suggests that Arteta’s reliance on a core group of players stems from a deeper trust in them, leading to fewer changes in the lineup.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘I suppose with Liverpool, they’ve had so many injuries anyway, but it comes down to having faith in the squad.
‘That probably tells you a fair bit about Mikel Arteta’s mindset that he doesn’t trust everybody implicitly.
‘Hence why, come the summer, we should probably expect to see him move in the market and try and get his squad strength up.’
Changing teams is a luxury some clubs can afford because they have a huge squad with fantastic and experienced players on their books.
However, we do not, and we have to stick to what works for us, which does not mean everyone will understand.
Strange guy this Spaniard. As long as he’s delivering them wins ,who cares if he doesn’t trust Ramsdale. At the end of the season I hope he wins something because the Ramsdale and Havertz issue will be raised.
If he doesn’t
It looks like, he never learns.
@Reggie
RealTalk 👍🏾
MA apparently and according to Sutton “does not trust allhis players”!
What a delbereately chosen emotive and misleading phrase to use.
I want to examine what it means, at least to Sutton. He means presumably that MA does not use his whole squad equally and sesm to prefer certain players . Our BEST players in fact!.
Well how stupid can you be to NOT pick your lesser players for the team! What sort of stupid manager ever picks his best team, when he could so easily, instead, give lesser player more games. And that would get less success, plainly.
So MA, dear manager , please continue “not trusting all your lesser players” and I WILLKEEP ON NOT TRUSTING Sutton never to speak any sense.
But who are the Arsenal’s players who Chris Sutton is having in mind anyway? And wants to see them being given regular rotation chance to start or play?
Ramsdale or Hein, Soares, Vieria, Elneny, Jorginho, ESR, Nelson and Nkethia? Those are the current Arsenal team squad players. But who often will not perform to the required high level of performance in matches for Arsenal. Whenever some of them get the chance to start or play in the Epl. He or them will come or fall short for Arsenal.