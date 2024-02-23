Pundit says Mikel Arteta does not trust all his Arsenal players

Chris Sutton believes that Arsenal’s limited rotation in the team, as opposed to Liverpool and Manchester City, is due to Mikel Arteta’s lack of trust in all his players.

Throughout the season, Arteta has shown consistency in selecting certain players, leading to fewer rotations compared to some of their rivals. The team has also experienced fewer injuries compared to competitors like Liverpool.

The saying “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it” seems to be Arteta’s philosophy, as he has stuck with a relatively small group of players for starting and finishing matches.

While Liverpool and Manchester City have faced challenges with injuries, Sutton suggests that Arteta’s reliance on a core group of players stems from a deeper trust in them, leading to fewer changes in the lineup.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I suppose with Liverpool, they’ve had so many injuries anyway, but it comes down to having faith in the squad.

‘That probably tells you a fair bit about Mikel Arteta’s mindset that he doesn’t trust everybody implicitly.

‘Hence why, come the summer, we should probably expect to see him move in the market and try and get his squad strength up.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Changing teams is a luxury some clubs can afford because they have a huge squad with fantastic and experienced players on their books.

However, we do not, and we have to stick to what works for us, which does not mean everyone will understand.

