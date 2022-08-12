Pundit says mistake-prone Arsenal man expects to sign a new deal

Alan Hutton believes Granit Xhaka is looking forward to signing a new deal at Arsenal, and the midfielder probably deserves it.

Xhaka has been one of Arsenal’s key men since he moved to the club in 2016.

He has been an ever-present in the team under Mikel Arteta, who convinced him to remain at the club when he was close to leaving it.

The Swiss star is one of the leading figures in their dressing room. However, he is prone to making costly mistakes on the pitch.

Interestingly, this has not cost him his place on the team, and Mikel Arteta still trusts him to start most matches for the club.

Hutton believes even though he has errors all over his game, he still looks forward to getting a new deal from the Gunners.

He tells Football Insider:

“He’s a battler and you need players like that. I think he’s capable of losing his head one or two many times but he’s committed to the club.

“I think that’s somebody that’s looking for a long term deal to tie him down and he’s letting the club know he’s willing to listen if they’re going to offer him one.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been one of our important players for some time, and Arteta trusts the midfielder.

That is the only reason he has remained at the club. However, as we continue to bolster our squad, we could sign one that will replace him soon.

