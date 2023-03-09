Pundit says Neymar would not make the Arsenal first team

Darren Bent suggests Brazilian superstar Neymar is not good enough to start in the current Arsenal team.

The attacker is one of the world’s best players and continues to shine on the books of PSG as the most expensive ever player.

At PSG, he wins trophies almost every season and has some good stats for them domestically and in Europe.

The attacker would not struggle to find suitors in Europe if he wanted to leave Paris and he is one man many clubs would want to add to their squad.

However, Bent is not convinced that he can get into the current Arsenal team. The ex-PL star tells Talk Sport:

“Right now, I’d rather have Martinelli because Neymar is out for the season.

“I like our squad now so I’m sticking with Martinelli. Neymar in his pomp is unbelievable, but there are just times when things don’t fit.

“When you look at the games he’s played, he’s played 20, 17, 15, 18, 22 and 20 [matches]. Always injured.

“I know he’s world-class and I’d have him as a squad player but he doesn’t walk into anyone’s starting XI.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neymar is one of the world’s best players, but he is not a performer that can be trusted to deliver in the Premier League since he has not played in the competition before.

However, we cannot deny his class, but our current team is made up of players who can deliver and have been trusted to do well for us this term, so it is understandable that we cannot trade any of the attackers for Neymar.

