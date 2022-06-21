Pundit says Nketiah does not expect to be the key man at Arsenal

Kevin Campbell insists that Eddie Nketiah has not signed a new contract at Arsenal because he will become the club’s key man.

Nketiah has just renewed his deal after almost leaving the club as a free agent.

His new contract will keep him at the Emirates until 2027, and the club has handed him its number 14 shirt worn by the legendary Thierry Henry.

The striker was Arsenal’s first choice towards the end of last season, and he is expecting more playing chances when the next campaign resumes.

But former Gunner, Campbell believes he knows the club will sign another striker as their main man frontman, and Nketiah will only play a rotational role at the Emirates.

He tells Football Insider: “At the back end of the season, Eddie did okay. He looked lively and he got a few goals.

“But he will have signed his contract in the knowledge that there is going to be more bodies coming in.

“That means he is happy to rotate which is fine. He will not be the main man though, that’s for sure.”



Our current team needs a striker that can score goals regularly and has the experience of making a goal out of nothing.

Nketiah has the potential to fit that description, but at the moment, he is not at that level just yet.

