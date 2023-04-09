Pundit says official who elbowed player in Liverpool Arsenal game must be banned

Chris Sutton has commented on one specific incident in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool this evening when linesman Constantine Hatzidakis appeared to elbow, Andy Robertson.

The defender had confronted Hatzidakis at the end of the first half and he looked to have raised his elbow towards the Liverpool man.

That is very uncharacteristic of any official and he could be punished for the act.

However, Sutton was shocked by it and insisted the linesman must be banned as soon as possible.

He said via the BBC:

“I really don’t know what he [assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis] was thinking. As far as I can see, he has to be banned.

“He will have to sit out a number of games. I can’t remember another incident like this. Where is the precedent set for these things?

“A big debating point was Aleksandar Mitrovic and the eight game ban and the FA want him banned for more but you can’t have assistants throwing elbows. What should the punishment be?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

To be fair to the linesman he was not the instigator of the incident, that was Robertson and it does not look as straightforward as Sutton is making out.

Hatzidakis could easily say that he was pushing Robertson away after the Liverpool defender grabbed his arm.

The video footage is not that clear cut and it will be interesting to see how the authorities respond.