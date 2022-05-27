Pundit says on-loan player will feature for Arsenal next season

Kevin Campbell is refusing to entertain the idea that William Saliba might leave Arsenal again even though the defender has refused to commit his future to the Gunners.

Saliba joined the club in 2019 from Saint Etienne, however, he is yet to kick a ball for Mikel Arteta’s side, with the Spanish manager insisting he was not ready.

But he was in stunning form in the just-concluded season where he won awards for his performances while on loan at Olympique Marseille.

He is now expected to be a part of the Arsenal team for next season, but in different interviews, he has refused to commit his future to the Gunners.

Campbell says it doesn’t matter what he says in the interviews, he is an Arsenal player and he will be in their team next season.

He tells Football Insider: “He is an Arsenal player. He is going nowhere.

“All of these comments in the media… Saliba said this, Saliba said that, it doesn’t matter. He is an Arsenal player. He is under contract and the club want him back.

“Arsenal did what is best for the player and the club last summer by getting him back to France. He has played regular football this season and it’s gone really well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has to be in the team for next season after his performances in his latest loan spell.

The defender deserves to get a new contract, but it would be hard to convince him to sign one if he doesn’t play regularly for the club.

Hopefully, Arteta will give him the chance to challenge other defenders for a first-team berth.

