Pundit says Partey will inspire Arsenal to sign a new midfielder in January

Former Aston Villa man Gabby Agbonlahor believes Thomas Partey’s persistent injuries will force Arsenal to sign a new midfielder in January.

The Ghanaian is a key member of the current Arsenal team, and he is one of the first names on their team sheet.

However, he is seriously struggling with his fitness at the moment, and it is now cause for concern.

After Mohamed Elneny got injured, they considered a late move for Aston Villa man Douglas Luiz in the last transfer window.

However, their bids came too late, and the Villans rejected all the offers.

They are left to rue that decision as Partey cannot stay fit, and the inexperienced Albert Sambi Lokonga remains their main option, but Gabby believes they will sign a new man for that position in the winter.

He tells Football Insider:

“Arsenal might look in January and think ‘You know what, we’re third in the league, we’re second in the league, we’ve got a really good chance this season of finishing in the top four’ and they will have to go out and get one.

“Their fans were very upset when the window closed and they didn’t get one.

“Thomas Partey is always going to be injured, he’s very injury prone. [Granit] Xhaka’s been outstanding, [Albert Sambi] Lokonga is still up and coming but they need one more.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

To win the title or finish inside the Premier League’s top four, you need serious squad depth, and we do not have that at the moment, especially in midfield.

The January transfer window offers us a second chance to fix that problem, and we expect the club to take advantage of that.