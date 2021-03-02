Pundit says Premier League ace did well for snubbing Arsenal

Tim Sherwood says Jamie Vardy did the right thing by snubbing Arsenal to remain at Leicester City.

The Englishman led the Foxes to the Premier League title in the 2015/2016 season as one of the best players in the competition.

He was in lethal form and at some point he scored in 11 straight games for Claudio Ranieri’s side.

Arsenal sought to tempt him with a move to the Emirates and he had originally agreed to speak to the Gunners.

He came to London and Arsenal threw what they thought was a lot of money at him to join them, but the striker went back home and declined Arsenal’s offer.

He has remained a fixture in the Leicester City team since that time and has been a nemesis of the Gunners, as he almost always scores against them.

He hasn’t won another trophy with Leicester since that Premier League gong, but Sherwood says he still did the right thing to remain at Leicester.

“Jamie could have easily been at Arsenal, couldn’t he?” said Sherwood as quoted by HITC.

“There was a lot of speculation about him going to Arsenal.

“He picked to stay at Leicester. He made a good decision. They won the Premier League and I just think he just gets younger and younger, doesn’t he?

“He’s carrying no weight. He’s got great pace. He does brilliantly for the side. If they aren’t creating chances for him then he’s opening up spaces for players in his side.”