Pundit says Premier League needs to get serious after analysing Arsenal’s latest action

Alan Hutton has analysed Arsenal’s decision to ask for the postponement of their last match against Tottenham and cannot understand the Premier League’s decision.

Although the Gunners said they did not have enough players to field in the fixture and they have since terminated the contract of Sead Kolasinac to allow him to join Olympique Marseille.

These departures should not happen at a club that doesn’t have enough fit players, according to Hutton and he urges the Premier League, to make it harder for matches to get postponed.

He tells Football Insider: “When you look at Arsenal, we don’t really know exactly how many players they had but they’ve got a large squad.

“They’ve got a good youth setup. We’ve seen that in the cup runs and things like that.

“It was a game I was looking forward to watching. Some of the first-team members have gone out on loan. How does that make sense?

“You’re trying to tell me that you don’t have enough players to fulfil a fixture you but you can send players on loan? It doesn’t really add up.

“There is a little bit of a grey area and teams are playing it very well. They need to stamp it out. I don’t think it’s fair.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The outcry following Arsenal’s request to postpone the NLD has become too much.

We are not the first club to ask for their match to be moved because they don’t have enough players to field.

The Premier League most likely also had a good look at the situation at the club before agreeing to call off the game.

Pundits and rival fans would keep talking, but all we can do now is focus and prepare for our next game.