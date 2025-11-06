In the summer transfer window, Real Madrid emerged as Arsenal’s main rival in the pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, as the midfielder explored a move away from Real Sociedad. Several European clubs were reportedly interested in securing his services after Liverpool failed to finalise a deal during the summer of 2024. Ultimately, Arsenal succeeded in winning the race for his signature, despite speculation that Madrid might intervene at the last moment.

Arsenal’s Persistence and Zubimendi’s Impact

Zubimendi had previously worked under Xabi Alonso during his time in the youth setup at Real Sociedad, and reports suggested that he initially preferred a reunion with the Spanish coach rather than a move to the Premier League. Nevertheless, Arsenal persisted in their pursuit and managed to bring him to North London. Since joining the Gunners, Zubimendi has quickly established himself as an influential figure in the squad, delivering consistent performances and adapting impressively to the demands of English football.

His composure in possession, intelligent positioning, and ability to dictate the tempo of play have already drawn praise from supporters and analysts alike. As one of the most technically gifted midfielders in Europe, Zubimendi is demonstrating exactly why Arsenal were so determined to secure his signature. The club’s management and fans alike will be hopeful that his contributions continue to elevate the team’s overall quality as the Premier League campaign progresses.

Madrid’s Midfield Concerns and Missed Opportunity

While Arsenal have benefited from Zubimendi’s arrival, Real Madrid’s midfield has shown signs of vulnerability in recent weeks. Their defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League midweek exposed a lack of balance and control in the centre of the pitch, leading to renewed scrutiny of their transfer decisions. Former La Liga player Javi Casquero shared his opinion on Madrid’s failure to sign the Spanish international, stating via Marca, “It’s a huge mistake that Zubimendi isn’t at Real Madrid.”

Casquero’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment among some supporters who believe that Zubimendi would have been an ideal long-term successor in Madrid’s midfield. His tactical awareness, work rate, and passing precision could have strengthened a side now struggling to maintain its usual dominance. Instead, Arsenal’s successful acquisition of the player appears to have significantly bolstered their midfield while simultaneously highlighting a missed opportunity for Madrid.

