Pundit says Rice is better than two big-money Premier League signings

Gary Lineker has praised one Arsenal star for his terrific performance against a pair of Chelsea’s big-money signings.

Since their latest owners bought the club, the Blues have splashed the cash on some of the best players available.

Arsenal broke their transfer record by signing Declan Rice for £105 million in the summer. The Englishman faced a Chelsea midfield that included Moises Caicedo (£115 million) and Enzo Fernandez (£107 million) in that match.

One might have expected the former West Ham man to struggle, but Rice thrived, doing everything he wanted to do, leaving the Chelsea stars confused and struggling.

It was yet another solid performance from the Arsenal man, and Lineker was impressed with how he outshone the Chelsea pair.

He said on the BBC:

“He is probably the best of the three £100 million central midfielders.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is arguably the best summer signing in the Premier League this season and will be in the running for the Player of the Year if we win the title.

The midfielder represents good business, and because this is just his first season at the club, it is exciting to think about how good he will be in the coming campaigns.

