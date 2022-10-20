Pundit says Saka deserves more respect in international football

Bukayo Saka was one of the nominees for the Kopa Trophy this year after his fine form for Arsenal last season.

The attacker has emerged from the club’s Hale End Academy to become one of the finest players in England.

He keeps getting better and he will be on the plane when the Three Lions fly to Qatar for the World Cup next month.

However, he ranked 8th overall in the Kopa Trophy, which was won by Barcelona youngster, Gavi.

Saka is England’s Player of the Year, but his Kopa Trophy ranking shows he deserves more recognition on the international stage, reckons Noel Whelan.

He said to Football Insider:

“He deserves more recognition, not just in the Premier League but on an international level.

“He’s shot to fame in the past few years and there’s definitely a case to say that eighth is not a suitable ranking for the talent he has.

“He won’t worry too much about this. The fact that he’s in the top ten is a great credit to him, but he’ll be focused on what he’s doing for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the most recognisable players in the world and the attacker is so young that you can be sure he will get better.

He will get more international nominations when Arsenal makes an impact in Europe, especially in the Champions League.

