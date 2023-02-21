Pundit says semi-automatic offside could help VAR after Arsenal controversy

Former Aston Villa man Alan Hutton suggests the semi-automatic offside could be useful in helping VAR in England after a string of controversies with the use of the technology.

The Premier League has relied on VAR to make offside calls for much of the last few seasons, but the technology has suffered from human errors.

In a recent game between Arsenal and Brentford, Ivan Toney scored a goal that should have been ruled out for offside, but it wasn’t because the VAR failed to draw the line.

A semi-automatic offside tech will find the problem with that goal and is currently being used in Serie A, among other competitions.

Hutton was asked if he thought it could be useful in the Premier League and he said to Football Insider:

“Possibly.

“I mean they will have to trial it. I thought in the World Cup those decisions for offside worked really well. They showed pictures, there was no getting away from it so I do not see why that can’t be done.

“It will be interesting to see how that works. The Crystal Palace one against Brighton was shocking, they have actually put the line on the wrong guy which is quite unbelievable.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

VAR inconsistencies have been a major problem for almost every PL club this season and we probably need to scrap the technology for some time.

It is ridiculous that it takes so much time and still returns the wrong verdict in matches.

