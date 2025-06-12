Pundit says soon-to-be Arsenal player was outstanding last season

Arsenal has been linked with a move for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who could become the club’s second choice for next season. The Spanish international is available for a cut-price transfer after returning from his loan spell at Bournemouth last season.

The Cherries are unable to afford keeping Kepa, which opens the door for Arsenal to add him to their squad as a replacement for Neto. Neto served as the Gunners’ second-choice goalkeeper last season but made very few appearances, and with the player now back on the South Coast, Arsenal is in need of a new backup option.

Arsenal’s Goalkeeping Situation

Arsenal had initially targeted Joan Garcia as a backup goalkeeper, but he has since moved to Barcelona, making it more likely that the club will complete a deal for Kepa during the summer transfer window. The Spaniard is reportedly willing to accept the role of second choice behind David Raya in North London and has no objections to this arrangement.

Kepa’s performances at Bournemouth last season were highly impressive, demonstrating his ability to perform at a high level when given the opportunity. His availability presents an attractive option for Arsenal, who require solid and reliable cover for their first-choice goalkeeper.

Shaun Wright-Phillips Comments on Kepa

Pundit Shaun Wright-Phillips has expressed surprise that Chelsea would allow Kepa to join a rival club, praising the goalkeeper’s displays last term. Speaking to Mirror Football, the former attacker said:

“I don’t understand. It’s like nobody’s been watching Kepa this season. He’s been unbelievable. He is part of the reason why Bournemouth finished where they finished.”

Wright-Phillips’ comments underline the quality Kepa showed during his loan spell, reinforcing the view that he would be a valuable addition to Arsenal’s squad should the move go through.

Arsenal’s goalkeeping department appears set for change, with the potential arrival of Kepa offering a promising solution to the need for a dependable second-choice goalkeeper. The forthcoming weeks will be important in determining whether the Gunners can finalise this transfer and strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.

