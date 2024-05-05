Pundit says Spurs will not want to do Arsenal a favour against Man City

Jamie Redknapp has shared his thoughts on two crucial fixtures in the Premier League run-in as Arsenal edges closer to making history.
The Gunners have been in fantastic form for much of this year, and Mikel Arteta’s side has continued to show that they are a team that can be trusted to deliver top performances.
Arsenal is in a tight title race with Manchester City and has two more games to play before the season ends.
One of those fixtures will be against Manchester United. Redknapp wonders if the Red Devils will give Arsenal a helping hand to win the title over City.
City also has three games left, one of which is against Tottenham. However, Redknapp reckons that Tottenham will not be willing to help Arsenal win the title.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘There’s two interesting subplots. I look at that game with Manchester United away for Arsenal. Conspiracy theorists will say that United would much prefer Arsenal to win it than Man City.
‘Tottenham are obviously not going to want to see Arsenal win the league. Then, you start to question footballers’ integrity, are they actually going to try, and I’ve had so many people asking me, well Tottenham are not going to want to try too hard and hand the title to Arsenal.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our games against United and Everton will be tricky, but we must win them, and we do not need help from United to win.
We are a much better team and we expect our players to show that when we visit Old Trafford.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
The explosives been planted already, but not at Tottenham. so we don’t expect any favours from them.
After watching the spuds today, I don’t think there’s any chance of them beating city PERIOD, Let alone if they wanted too!!!
All of city’s three remaining games are against London clubs, spuds, Fulham and West Ham, so I can’t see them dropping any points at all – simply because city are better than all three of them.
My sentiments too Ken 1945
However, we can only win our games and show that if we do finish second, it wasn’t as a result of a collapse.
@Sue P
I agree. I feel much better this go round, knowing that we fought tooth and nail till the end…
Spuds are not good enough to do themselves a favour. We let Spuds down, falling to Villa. They are not, even if they could, going to do us any favours at all. If we lose this league it was the defeats at home to Villa, Fulham and West ham. The last two were really bad results, neither team were in any form.
I must say the team against Villa was a puzzling one. Thats down to the manager.
This I don’t fully understand how the loss to Villa is the single most reason why we may fail to win the league, any more than previous losses being blamed as its a season of ups and downs for every team. It’s about the season. Injuries, short dates between playing matches in Europe and at home are examples and all play their part
Exactly Sue.
You can as well point to the losses to West Ham and Fulham which were also unexpected.
Truth is: every result is important in deciding the final outcome of the season.