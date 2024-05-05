Pundit says Spurs will not want to do Arsenal a favour against Man City

Jamie Redknapp has shared his thoughts on two crucial fixtures in the Premier League run-in as Arsenal edges closer to making history.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form for much of this year, and Mikel Arteta’s side has continued to show that they are a team that can be trusted to deliver top performances.

Arsenal is in a tight title race with Manchester City and has two more games to play before the season ends.

One of those fixtures will be against Manchester United. Redknapp wonders if the Red Devils will give Arsenal a helping hand to win the title over City.

City also has three games left, one of which is against Tottenham. However, Redknapp reckons that Tottenham will not be willing to help Arsenal win the title.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘There’s two interesting subplots. I look at that game with Manchester United away for Arsenal. Conspiracy theorists will say that United would much prefer Arsenal to win it than Man City.

‘Tottenham are obviously not going to want to see Arsenal win the league. Then, you start to question footballers’ integrity, are they actually going to try, and I’ve had so many people asking me, well Tottenham are not going to want to try too hard and hand the title to Arsenal.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our games against United and Everton will be tricky, but we must win them, and we do not need help from United to win.

We are a much better team and we expect our players to show that when we visit Old Trafford.

