Pundit says striker will join Arsenal because of Arteta

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny claims Gabriel Jesus will have no problems joining Arsenal because of his relationship with Mikel Arteta.

The Brazilian striker worked with the Gunners’ manager when the latter was Manchester City’s assistant manager.

Arteta is now Arsenal’s boss, and he is driving them towards a return to success.

The club will bolster its attack in the next transfer window and reports have linked them with a move for City’s Jesus.

The Brazilian might struggle to get enough playing time at the Etihad next season if the Premier League champions sign Erling Haaland as it is being speculated.

A move to Arsenal will hand him more playing chances and Kenny believes he would join Arsenal without thinking about it.

He tells Football Insider: “If Arteta wants him then they clearly got on and he clearly rates him. So I can’t see there being any issues there.

“Jesus has always put up good numbers but he could probably get a few more goals if he is the main man somewhere.

“He’s Premier League quality and we know Arsenal need a striker so it makes a lot of sense.

“They could easily sign him in my opinion. I don’t know who else would be in for him.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been in outstanding form in recent weeks, and that is proof of his quality.

It might be too late for him to be City’s main man, but that opens the door for us to sign him.

If we can add the former Palmeiras man to our squad, there is a good chance we would be in shape to challenge for different competitions next season.

