Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Pundit says striker will wait for Arsenal despite talks with another club

Noel Whelan believes Dominic Calvert-Lewin will still prefer a move to Arsenal even though the Gunners haven’t made a serious effort to sign him yet.

The striker is on the radar of some Premier League clubs as Everton struggles to remain in the English top flight.

Newcastle United is another suitor looking to add him to their squad and the mega-rich Magpies have reportedly started talks with his entourage already.

However, former Leeds United man, Whelan insists he suits Arsenal’s style and he would be expecting the Gunners to make a move for him.

He tells Football Insider: “I still believe he would suit Arsenal more than Newcastle.

“But at the same time, if Newcastle are the side stepping up the talks – then that onus has just been put on Arsenal and Mikel Arteta to react.

“They’re trying to get the business done early and get the representatives sat down to try and reach a deal.

“I think Calvert-Lewin will probably be hoping Arsenal come in. The window isn’t even open yet, so this is one I can see going on all summer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although Newcastle United appear to have more money than Arsenal now, we are traditionally the bigger club.

Players will still choose to move to the Emirates over a move to Tyneside, at least for now.

However, Calvert-Lewin hasn’t been fit enough in this campaign and the Gunners might have other strikers at the top of their summer shopping list.

Posted by

Tags Dominic Calvert-Lewin noel whelan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs