Pundit says teams are now defending “quite well” against Arsenal

Arsenal have struggled to score goals in recent weeks, and some observers argue that this issue has persisted for several months. Mikel Arteta’s side has faced criticism for relying heavily on set pieces as a primary source of goals, rather than creating consistent attacking opportunities from open play.

Despite assembling one of the strongest squads in the game following significant summer investment, the Gunners have not produced the level of attacking output many would expect. While their defensive record remains among the best on the continent, their forward play has been inconsistent, with underwhelming performances becoming a recurring concern.

Attacking Struggles Persist

Arsenal’s inability to convert chances into goals has become a pressing issue. Given the calibre of players available in their attacking ranks, there is an expectation that they should be far more clinical in front of goal. However, this has not been the case, and their lack of cutting-edge continues to draw scrutiny.

According to the BBC, Nedum Onuoha offered insight into the challenges Arsenal are currently facing. He said, “Arsenal are coming up against sides with a good defensive structure at the moment and at times you need a little bit of magic to open them up, but that is not always going to be a guarantee. I think teams are doing quite well against them defensively at the moment.”

This assessment highlights a broader tactical issue, as opposing teams appear increasingly well prepared to neutralise Arsenal’s attacking threats.

Need for Tactical Improvement

Arsenal must find ways to evolve their attacking approach if they are to overcome these difficulties. At present, they have struggled to consistently break down organised defences, and this limitation has hindered their overall effectiveness in matches.

The situation is concerning not only because of the team’s attacking potential but also due to the tangible impact on results. Dropped points in matches where they have failed to score or create clear chances underline the cost of their current inefficiencies.

If the Gunners are to meet expectations at the highest level, improvements in creativity and execution will be essential. Without addressing these shortcomings, their ambitions risk being undermined by a continued lack of goals.