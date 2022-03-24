Pundit says the referee got controversial decision right in Arsenal’s last match

Kevin Campbell has discussed Tyrone Mings’ foul on Bukayo Saka, which earned the England defender a yellow card after some fans reckoned it should have been a sending off.

The Arsenal attacker was caught after Mings had cleared the ball and it didn’t look like he intended to hurt Saka in any way, but in another game, he could have received a harsh red card.

Former Arsenal man, Campbell believes the defender got the ball and clearly couldn’t avoid contact with the Arsenal man, which forced him to commit the foul.

He stated that in his playing days that would even not have been a foul and it is certainly not a red card.

He tells Football Insider: “Yes, he makes contact with Saka’s heel but that does not make it an automatic yellow card.

“In the modern day, perhaps it is a yellow card. Is it a red card? No way. Back in my day it would have been play on. It wouldn’t have even been a foul.

“You do not want to see red cards for that. It would have ruined the game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Since the introduction of VAR, refereeing decisions have been as inconsistent as ever and it can frustrate the players and fans.

The Saka incident truly didn’t deserve a sending off, but if it was Granit Xhaka that committed the foul, the chances of the Arsenal man getting sent off would be very high because of his reputation.