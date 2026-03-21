Pundit says there is more at stake for Man City than Arsenal

Arsenal and Manchester City have a great deal at stake as they prepare to meet in the Carabao Cup final tomorrow, in what promises to be a compelling encounter. Both sides are also competing for the Premier League title and will soon face each other again in that competition at the Etihad Stadium.

High Stakes for Both Clubs

This fixture presents an immediate opportunity to secure the first major trophy of the season, and Arsenal will be determined not to let that chance slip. For Manchester City, the pressure appears even greater following their recent exit from the Champions League. With nine points currently separating them from Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, their margin for error is narrowing.

If City are to enjoy a successful campaign, lifting this trophy could prove essential, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding their prospects in other competitions. Arsenal, by contrast, remain in contention for both the Premier League and the Champions League, which arguably affords them a stronger overall position at this stage of the season.

City Under Greater Pressure

As reported by the Metro, Paul Dickov believes that Manchester City have more to lose heading into the final. He said:

‘Maybe two weeks ago, people looked at the cup final as a marker to where the Premier League would sort of finish up, with one team getting one up on the other and getting a bit of advantage for the run-in for the Premier League.

‘I think the Arsenal now being 10 points clear, I would say it’s completely out of their hands now for the Premier League.

‘So going into the game Sunday now, I actually feel that there’s more at stake for City than there is for Arsenal.’

Arsenal will nevertheless approach the match with clear intent, recognising that victory in the League Cup could significantly boost their confidence. Securing silverware at this stage of the season would strengthen their belief and provide valuable momentum as they continue to pursue further honours across multiple competitions.