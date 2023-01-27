Pundit says Tierney might have to leave Arsenal to play more often

Alan Hutton believes Kieran Tierney is too good not to play regularly as the Scotsman struggles to play ahead of Oleksandr Zinchenko at Arsenal.

Tierney was the undisputed starter before this season when the Gunners added Zinchenko to their squad from Manchester City.

The Ukrainian is more accomplished and offers more to their game when he is on the pitch.

Mikel Arteta has relied on the ex-City man to help his side get through games and it is hard to drop the PL winner, which means Tierney has to play less and wait for his chances.

Hutton admits Zinchenko has been terrific but says Tierney is too good to play very few games.

He tells Football Insider:

“From what I know, it is going to be difficult now for Tierney to break in which is a shame because I still think he is a fantastic football player.

“The problem with him is the injury side of it and that has given an opportunity for another player to come in, Zinchenko being him, with a lot of experience.

“So it is going to be hard but I still want to see him play week-in week-out.

“Whether that is at Arsenal or somewhere else he is definitely good enough to continue in the Premier League and for Scotland as well so hopefully he can get back to it.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney has been in superb form for Arsenal in the last few seasons but his injury-prone nature forced us to add Zinchenko to the squad.

The Ukrainian is one player that has helped us elevate our levels and reach the top of English football over the past few months.

However, we will be smart to keep both players because we need depth if we want to remain around the top four for many seasons.

Pre- Man City FA Cup presser now available….

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…