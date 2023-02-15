Arsenal News Latest News

Pundit says Toney was clearly offside even without drawing the line

VAR didn’t have to draw a line to know Ivan Toney was offside in the build-up to Brentford’s goal against Arsenal, reckons Frank McAvennie.

Like most fans and pundits, the former West Ham striker is not happy about the string of mistakes VAR has made recently and was baffled the officials could not see that the England striker was offside.

He insists some people he has discussed the decision with believe Toney was clearly off and it should be easy for officials to spot it.

McAvennie said to Football Insider:

“The thing is you can look at it and say he is offside.

“I can get if he did not draw the lines if he got the right decision, but he made the wrong decision. I have heard so many ex-footballers say that they knew right away that he was offside.

“It is not just the referees now, it is the guys in the VAR room getting it wrong as well. He did not have to put any lines in it, you can see clear as day that it is offside.“

Just Arsenal Opinion

Last weekend was a tough one for match officials, especially VAR, as fans question if the technology is helping as we expected.

It takes so much time to come to a decision and still make the wrong one, but authorities will not discard it, so we must find a way to still win in every circumstance.

WATCH Mikel Arteta discuss the problems with referees ahead of the big Man City clash..

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
The three things Arsenal need to do to beat Man City tonight
Do Arsenal need to shake up the defence ahead of Man City clash?
Arsenal Invincible say Arteta’s side just needs to “play full of fun and passion” to secure the title
Posted by

Tags Frank McAvennie

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs