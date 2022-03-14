Pundit says you can’t bet against Arsenal making the top four now

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny says Arsenal is now the favourites to finish this season inside the top four.
The Gunners have hit top form in this new year, and the wins keep coming for them.
Mikel Arteta’s side is battling for the fourth spot with Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham.
However, they are the most in-form team and Kenny believes you simply have to back them now.
He admits their rise to the Champions League places has come from nowhere as they look to return to the European elite club competition.
But they have now positioned themselves to clinch a spot.
The 43-year-old tells Football Insider: “You would back Arsenal at the moment
“They have come out of nowhere to make that position their own. Finishing fourth would be huge for them.
“They have these games in hand as well and that will decide everything, for me.
“You would rather have the points in the bag but Arsenal are winning every game at the moment.
“You would fancy them against anyone. Tottenham have been so inconsistent and Man United aren’t quite there.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have been one of the in-form teams in Europe recently and when you are in that kind of form, you will win prizes, in this case, a top-four place.
If we win the games we have on hand on the other top four challengers, then we can confidently end this season in fourth.
Every game is a new challenge, but our players have shown that they are ready for them.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta discusses the Leicester win, Thomas Partey, Odegaard, and the race for Top Four
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
I just looked at our fixtures and the log, 23points thereabout might be enough for us, which represents 7wins and 2draws from 12games. ManU(who IMO is the biggest challenger) will need to win 8 of their remaining 9 fixtures to go level on points with us IF we can indeed get 23points.
If we match what we have done so far this season, almost 2points per game, we will get there.
I believe we can do this.
We will definitely beat them to it cos they will definitely lose to pool and us away and maybe chelski leaving them with just six or seven games to earn points from same goes for spuds too,fourth spot is ours’ to lose.
amazing how top for became a PRIZE, iabit not!
what one gets ridiculed dor another gets praised and called a genius.
top 4
nothing revelatory here…based on form and games in hand this seems like a logical presumption