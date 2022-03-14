Pundit says you can’t bet against Arsenal making the top four now

Former Premier League goalkeeper, Paddy Kenny says Arsenal is now the favourites to finish this season inside the top four.

The Gunners have hit top form in this new year, and the wins keep coming for them.

Mikel Arteta’s side is battling for the fourth spot with Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham.

However, they are the most in-form team and Kenny believes you simply have to back them now.

He admits their rise to the Champions League places has come from nowhere as they look to return to the European elite club competition.

But they have now positioned themselves to clinch a spot.

The 43-year-old tells Football Insider: “You would back Arsenal at the moment

“They have come out of nowhere to make that position their own. Finishing fourth would be huge for them.

“They have these games in hand as well and that will decide everything, for me.

“You would rather have the points in the bag but Arsenal are winning every game at the moment.

“You would fancy them against anyone. Tottenham have been so inconsistent and Man United aren’t quite there.”

We have been one of the in-form teams in Europe recently and when you are in that kind of form, you will win prizes, in this case, a top-four place.

If we win the games we have on hand on the other top four challengers, then we can confidently end this season in fourth.

Every game is a new challenge, but our players have shown that they are ready for them.

