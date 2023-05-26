Pundit shuts down Gundogan to Arsenal rumours after Zinchenko and Jesus deals

Gabby Agbonlahor has expressed his belief that Arsenal should abandon their pursuit of Ilkay Gundogan, as Manchester City would be reluctant to lose another player to their rivals. Additionally, Agbonlahor suggests that the German midfielder would prefer to leave England altogether.

During the previous summer transfer window, Arsenal secured the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from the Citizens, posing a threat to City’s Premier League dominance.

Considering the newfound rivalry between the two clubs, Agbonlahor argues that City would be unwilling to part ways with another player, making a transfer for Gundogan unlikely. Furthermore, he suggests that the midfielder may have a preference for a move away from English football altogether.

The former Aston Villa man tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think Man City will ever let a player go to Arsenal again.

“This season, it’s almost cost them the title with Jesus and Zinchenko. They were outstanding.

“I think they’ll learn from their mistakes and know that Arsenal are a true rival.

“If Gundogan is to leave Man City, it’s to go to a different league. I’m not sure he’ll go to another English club.

“I can see him leaving for Spain with Barcelona. And the same goes for Bernardo Silva.”

We have unlocked a new rivalry with our success in this campaign and we expect to face opposition now when we want a player from City.

However, if the individual wants to transfer to the Emirates, he might force them to accept our offer and discuss it with us.

This will be the only way we can still sign players from City. Otherwise, we might be forced to look outside Manchester or England to get reinforcements.

