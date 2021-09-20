Pundit slams Arsenal for disrupting Leno’s ‘mental state’

Paul Robinson has criticised Arsenal’s decision to leave both Aaron Ramsdale and Bernd Leno not knowing their place in the ‘pecking order’.

The Gunners moved to bring in the goalkeeper from Sheffield United this summer for a reasonable fee, and some have questioned whether he would be coming in to play as back-up to Bernd Leno, and in recent weeks we have seen the German benched.

I struggle to see why Leno would return to the fold personally, especially with Ramsdale having kept four clean sheets in a row(including a friendly behind closed doors against Brentford during the international break), but Robinson has moved to defender the former Bayer Leverkusen man following reports that the Arsenal goalkeeper was shouting at the coaches in training.

“He will get angry because his mental state is not right,” Robinson told the Football Insider. “His head is not in the right place.

“It is difficult as a goalkeeper when you are in and out of the side. Goalkeepers like to know if they are number one or number two. When there is a pecking order and you are told where you are in the pecking order you can accept it. You do not want to be fighting for your place every week.

“I cannot understand the signing of Ramsdale. He’s not any better than Leno.

“I think Arteta has just created a big problem for himself. He now has two goalkeepers of similar ability who both want to play.

“Ramsdale is talented but he makes a lot of errors that lead to goals.

“If Arteta wanted to replace Leno he should have gone out and signed a top-class goalkeeper. What he’s bought is not better than what he’s got.”

Should Leno return to the fold against Spurs and fail, the decision will fall on the manager, while Ramsdale continuing after his recent performances would just make sense.

Professional players should be able to get their heads together also. Why should someone be told that they deserve to be first or second choice when there is clearly a big question mark over who deserves it? Leno may be most proven, but his form has left a lot to be desired over the last 12 months, while we have another goalkeeper here who is repelling all challenges at present?

Patrick