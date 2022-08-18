Pundit slams Arteta for his treatment of Aubameyang

Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Mikel Arteta for how he treated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before the striker left Arsenal.

Auba had been his captain and the club’s highest earner, and they had a good relationship.

However, they fell out at the end of last year when the striker was permitted to visit his mom, but he returned later than instructed.

He banished the striker from the first team, stripped him of the captain’s armband, and asked him to train alone.

Auba eventually secured a transfer to Barcelona at the end of January, but former Villa man, Agbonlahor, says no player deserves to be made to train alone.

He tells Football Insider:

“I understand you don’t want the player, I understand you want to get rid of him but don’t make him train on his own.

“It happened to me and it happened to people I played with. It’s the worst thing that can happen as a footballer, your mental health is at a record low.

“You’re alone, you feel like a bad egg and your teammates are scared to speak to you.

“You’re training on your own or with the youth team and you feel demoralised. That’s what clubs try and do to force you to leave, make you so uncomfortable coming to work that you want to leave.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta’s treatment of Auba was not perfect, but the Spaniard had to make it clear that he wanted only dedicated players in his team, and they must keep to the rules.

Both parties have moved on now, but other players will learn and not want to break the rules.

