Pundit slams Gnabry for his celebration at the Emirates

Micah Richards criticized Serge Gnabry for his celebration after scoring against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Although Gnabry was nurtured in part by Arsenal, spending several years in their youth system, he struggled to secure a regular first-team place and eventually returned to Germany, where he blossomed into a global superstar.

Gnabry has been among Europe’s elite attackers for several seasons and played a pivotal role in Bayern Munich’s draw in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinals in London.

While many players opt not to celebrate when facing their former clubs and scoring, Gnabry showed no hesitation in doing so, seemingly using the celebration as a statement against Arsenal for his departure from the club.

Speaking about the attacker’s celebration, Richards said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Gnabry coming back to his old stomping ground and celebrating in front of the fans… I don’t like that, Gnabry! Settle down, settle down!

‘He can celebrate but he’s coming down and he’s doing all that sauce nonsense. You can’t do that at the Emirates!

‘They’re coming back for you, Gnabry! They’re coming back for you.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most players will not celebrate against their former teams, but Gnabry does not owe us anything and his celebration should not worry us.

We need to focus on preparing for the reverse fixture in Germany because it will be tough.

The Arsenal Invincibles!

Watch the latest video from our friends at DublinArsenal celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the Invincibles…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…