Pundit states that Arsenal youngster is “obviously a superstar in the making”

Peter Crouch is impressed with the performances of Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli and insists the Brazilian is a star in the making.

Martinelli scored twice as the Gunners beat Leeds United 4-1 in their last league game.

In the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been banished from the Arsenal first team, the likes of Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have had to step up with the goals.

They are doing great with that responsibility, and Martinelli is arguably the most in-form attacker at the club now.

At 20, the former Ituano man is just getting started and former Liverpool man, Crouch, writes in his column on The Daily Mail:

“Gabriel Martinelli is obviously a superstar in the making. Let’s see where this 20-year-old can go in a full season without fitness problems. He can be anything he wants. Martinelli can do things that nobody else can. Such quick feet, calm in front of goal. Pace, under-rated strength as well.

His second goal at Leeds United massively impressed me. He is fouled when bursting into the box and still has that presence of mind to stay up. The composure to do that and dink the goalkeeper is a difficult thing to do, trust me. That is the sign of real quality.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal could still lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to free transfers in the summer.

Mikel Arteta would be in the market for reinforcements if that happens, but Martinelli’s current form shows we can trust him to lead the club’s next attack.

Fans have always known he is top quality, and it is great to see him prove that now.