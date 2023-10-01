Pundit still not convinced by Arsenal midfielder

It seems the dial has not really moved when it comes to Kai Havertz, despite scoring yesterday against Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta is of the opinion that Havertz will now kick on after the confidence-boosting goal the German scored but that is not an opinion shared by former Newcastle United striker turned pundit, Alan Shearer.

While on Match of the Day duty last night, Shearer said

“When you look at the numbers – I mean there’s definitely a player in there – but for a player of his ability, it doesn’t match the numbers. They need to improve,”

”You know though that you have to pay £60-70m for a squad player nowadays. So he’s going to play his part but whether he’ll be a regular or not, I don’t think so.”

Havertz will have to do a lot more than convert a penalty kick to turn around the negative opinion that has built around him. Obviously, scoring will have helped his confidence but judging by comments on this website and those of pundits like Shearer, the German still has a lot of work to do.

Havertz does have talent otherwise Chelsea and then Arsenal would not have spent significant money to sign him, however, all that fans care about is performances on the pitch, hopefully, Havertz will step up now and show that he was worth the money Arsenal spent on him.