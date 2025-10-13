Pundit suggest Arsenal’s summer signing will not win them the title

Arsenal secured the signing of Viktor Gyokeres during the summer transfer window in a bid to strengthen their attacking options and finally claim the Premier League title. The Gunners have been consistent in front of goal in recent seasons, yet those efforts have fallen just short of delivering the title. In response, the club moved for a striker who had recorded close to 100 goals across the previous two campaigns, believing his proven scoring ability could make the crucial difference.

Gyokeres’ Early Struggles at Arsenal

The Swedish forward arrived with high expectations, widely regarded as one of the most prolific forwards in world football. Arsenal considered themselves fortunate to have secured his signature, and many observers tipped his arrival as the move that could push them to domestic glory. However, the early stages of his Premier League career have been less productive than anticipated. Gyokeres has yet to find the level of consistency that defined his previous seasons, and it appears he may need more time to adapt fully to the demands of English football.

Former Premier League defender Joleon Lescott has weighed in on the striker’s performances, offering a more critical perspective on his early impact. As reported by Metro Sport, Lescott commented: “I would describe Victor Gyokeres as ‘okay’. If you’re going to win the league, your striker can’t be okay, he has to be top.”

Adjusting to Life in English Football

Gyokeres’ transition has been complicated by the fact that he did not arrive from one of Europe’s elite leagues, meaning the pace and intensity of Premier League football present new challenges. Nonetheless, his instinctive finishing ability and poacher’s mentality remain clear, and there is optimism that he will begin to deliver once he fully settles into Arsenal’s attacking system.

The striker continues to work on building chemistry with his new teammates, and once that understanding develops, there is every possibility that he could rediscover his clinical edge. While the expectations surrounding his signing were immense, patience may be key as Gyokeres adjusts to the league and finds the form that made him one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.

