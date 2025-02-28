Pundit suggests Arsenal has already peaked under Arteta

Arsenal has struggled to make significant progress in recent seasons, and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested this could be because the Gunners have already peaked under Mikel Arteta.

This marks the third consecutive season in which Arsenal has been in contention for the Premier League title, yet they once again appear likely to fall short. Last season, after returning from a mid-season training camp in Dubai, the Gunners were in unstoppable form, pushing the title race to the final day before ultimately losing out to Manchester City.

This time, they could face disappointment at the hands of Liverpool instead. However, the question remains: will Arsenal ever be able to replicate the extraordinary level of performance they displayed in the latter half of last season?

Carragher does not believe so. He feels that Arsenal has already reached its peak under Arteta and may struggle to return to those heights again. Speaking on the Overlap, as quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:

“I think we’ve seen peak Arsenal under Arteta.

“I think last season, the second half of last season I was looking at Arsenal thinking wow, this is a team this.

“I was watching them week in, week out and thinking I’m watching a team that’s as good as any team in Europe here. The last 18 games, you won 16, drew one away to City and lost one at home to Aston Villa. That three or four-month period, I’m not sure Arsenal will get back to that.”

Arsenal’s challenge now is to maintain consistency over multiple seasons, which is the key to winning the Premier League. It would be disappointing if that exceptional run last season turns out to be the best spell under Arteta. If Arsenal truly wants to claim the league title, they must find a way to sustain that level of performance rather than seeing it as a peak they cannot reach again.