Pundit suggests Arsenal has already peaked under Arteta

Arsenal has struggled to make significant progress in recent seasons, and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has suggested this could be because the Gunners have already peaked under Mikel Arteta.
This marks the third consecutive season in which Arsenal has been in contention for the Premier League title, yet they once again appear likely to fall short. Last season, after returning from a mid-season training camp in Dubai, the Gunners were in unstoppable form, pushing the title race to the final day before ultimately losing out to Manchester City.
This time, they could face disappointment at the hands of Liverpool instead. However, the question remains: will Arsenal ever be able to replicate the extraordinary level of performance they displayed in the latter half of last season?
Carragher does not believe so. He feels that Arsenal has already reached its peak under Arteta and may struggle to return to those heights again. Speaking on the Overlap, as quoted by the Daily Mail, he said:
“I think we’ve seen peak Arsenal under Arteta.
“I think last season, the second half of last season I was looking at Arsenal thinking wow, this is a team this.
“I was watching them week in, week out and thinking I’m watching a team that’s as good as any team in Europe here. The last 18 games, you won 16, drew one away to City and lost one at home to Aston Villa. That three or four-month period, I’m not sure Arsenal will get back to that.”
Arsenal’s challenge now is to maintain consistency over multiple seasons, which is the key to winning the Premier League. It would be disappointing if that exceptional run last season turns out to be the best spell under Arteta. If Arsenal truly wants to claim the league title, they must find a way to sustain that level of performance rather than seeing it as a peak they cannot reach again.
My fear is that he is not evolving and keep on making the same mistakes. We are stagnant if not regressed. His best season was 21/22 season when they played exciting fast attacking football but he changed that to slow sideway possession heavy football. He is risk averse and only wants to go for tried and tested than giving a chance to the youth. He prefers versatility than specialty. He doesn’t have plan B with tactics, player selection and purchases. He shouldn’t stay beyond next season if he doesn’t win EPL or CL.
Could t agree more
Already talk of a rebuild .
Hes done ok steadied the ship so to speak ,now let’s get a someone to get us over the line before all our better players leave for pastures new and we have to spend another billion .
In my opinion Arteta has not shown an ability to adapt or evolve his tactics when things are not working; no plan B.
His obsession with possession too often leads to possession without purpose; just endless side to side and backwards passing. Add the slow buildup, and the defenses have time to organize before we even get into their third of the pitch.
Teams are countering our static positioning, and are learning to stop chasing, and instead keep a disciplined backline and we go toothless. Even our fully fit squad struggles too often to break opponents down.
Just look at the last match against Forest, Nuno went to a back 4 because he knew Arteta had Merino at striker and was not going to change the setup.
Artetaball has taken us as far as it can; I appreciate the top 4, but I’m a bit greedy and ambitious and would like the club to take the next step and win trophies.
As far as Arteta, he simply has to deliver next season, even if a new SD takes the lead in transfers.
do you really think we can tolerate/accept another season under Arteta? why prolong the agony?
If I was asked for my views on the major failing of Arteta I would have to highlight his utter intransigence when it comes to our tactical set up.His way is the only way and that is unlikely to change during the remaining tenure of his time with Arsenal.I could go on to pick holes on his recruitment policy, but that has been covered so often by so many on JA that any further input from me would be rather pointless.