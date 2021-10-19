Pundit suggests Arsenal has forced Bellerin out of Arsenal

Danny Mills speculates that Mikel Arteta may have told Hector Bellerin that he isn’t a part of his plans at Arsenal.

The Spanish full-back left the Emirates this season to join Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season.

He seems to have played his last game for the club as Arsenal has signed the impressive Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Arteta is gradually filling the squad at the Emirates with his signings and the likes of Bellerin and Calum Chambers look set to leave the club.

With Tomiyasu performing well and the Gunners still linked with the likes of Tariq Lamptey and Max Aarons, it seems Arteta has already told Bellerin he isn’t in his plans and has to leave the Emirates if he wants to keep playing.

Former Premier League star, Mills says it is normal for a new manager to come in and not like a player and Bellerin just has to go where he is appreciated.

When asked by Football Insider whether Bellerin has played his last game for the Gunners, he said: “Yes.

“I’m assuming he’s had discussions with Mikel Arteta and he’s said ‘Look, you’re not for me. Whatever you do, I’m going in a different direction, you’re not for me’.

“That’s how it goes sometimes. As long as the manager is honest about it you can then start to make other plans.

“You might not like it but the game is about opinions and if he’s not for Mikel Arteta and he’s told him that and he’s given him the opportunity to leave…

“Not every manager is going to like you. They’ve brought in another right-back too.”