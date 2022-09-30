Pundit suggests Arsenal players will play through pain for the club

Arsenal will face a hectic schedule between now and the World Cup in November.

This means their players would have to deal with playing around three games per week.

Clubs knew the World Cup was coming and some of them added new players to their squad.

However, sometimes it is never enough and nothing exposes a thin group like an injury to key players.

Arsenal has had their share of injury absentees so far and more could come when the fixtures come fast and thick.

Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, has thought about the situation, and he says some players might have to play through the pain barrier for the club.

He tells Football Insider:

“I don’t think any player is going to want to miss out.

“If these players can play through the pain barrier, I think they will do.

“We’ve seen young players like Nwaneri come into the side, and he’ll be full of confidence – so there’s options.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The ideal situation is to field only fit players in every game, but it is not uncommon for players to be given painkillers to go through a fixture for their team.

These are desperate measures and every club prays it doesn’t have to take them, but sometimes it is inevitable.