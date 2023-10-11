Pundit suggests Arteta is keeping Raya in goal to save face

Former Chelsea defender turned pundit Frank Leboeuf has weighed in on Mikel Arteta’s persistent selection of David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale as the first-choice goalkeeper for Arsenal.

Despite Ramsdale being signed in the last transfer window, Arteta has opted for Raya as his number one. The decision to make Raya the first-choice goalkeeper is attributed to his proficiency with his feet. However, this choice has left some fans waiting to witness a clear distinction between the two goalkeepers.

Many pundits and supporters have criticized Arteta’s decision, and the latest to do so is Frank Leboeuf. He suggests that Arteta might be retaining Raya in the starting lineup to avoid appearing weak in his decision-making, rather than due to Raya’s superiority as a goalkeeper.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Arteta has to be stubborn because he made a mistake in my point of view so he has to carry on with Raya.

“Because Arteta made that decision he has to stick with it otherwise he’s going to lose all the credit he made on the decision he made. It doesn’t make any sense to me.

“Ramsdale was the goalkeeper of the season last season but it wasn’t what he wanted.

“I think he wants to copy Guardiola with what he did with Manchester and getting the right goalkeeper who can dictate the game from behind and be the first good passer.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya and Ramsdale are two outstanding goalkeepers and it is tough for Mikel Arteta to have both men to pick from.

The Gunners’ gaffer is doing good by ignoring the noise from outside and ensuring he sticks to his guns.

