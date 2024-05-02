Pundit suggests Crystal Palace may refuse to sell players to Arsenal

Arsenal is showing interest in at least two Crystal Palace players, and there’s a possibility that the Gunners could sign at least one of them at the end of this season.

While they have previously targeted Eberechi Eze, it seems that Mikel Arteta’s focus has shifted more towards signing Marc Guehi and Michael Olise this summer.

Guehi is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in the Premier League and is attracting interest from several top clubs.

Arsenal is eager to compete for his signature and is confident that they can win the race to bring the defender to the Emirates.

However, Guehi is not the only Palace player on Arsenal’s radar; Olise is also a target for the Gunners.

Yet, with Crystal Palace undergoing changes under their new manager, Oliver Glasner, there’s a growing concern that they might no longer be willing to sell their best players, as suggested by Paul Robinson.

He tells Football Insider:

“The board may look at that and try to keep their best players, including Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

“Whether they can do that or not is tough – they will always be tested with bids.

“Olise has top suitors out there for him – Arsenal, Man United.

“Any of the top six would take him, it just depends on Palace’s ambitions.”

Guehi and Olise are two of the finest players at Palace at the moment, and they have been in impressive form for the Eagles so far. This will make it difficult for us to sign him.

