Pundit suggests how Arsenal can save themselves as Madrid circles youngster

Arsenal are facing mounting difficulty in their attempts to secure a new contract for Myles Lewis-Skelly, following what has been a standout season for the youngster at the club. Few would have predicted his meteoric rise during the summer, but the left-back has now firmly established himself in the first team setup.

Having broken into the senior side, Lewis-Skelly has made the left-back position his own. In addition to his club progress, he has become the first choice in his role for the England national team under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel. His consistent performances have placed him among the most valuable young prospects in English football.

Despite his rapid development, Arsenal have struggled to make headway in negotiations for a new contract. Talks have been ongoing for several months, yet the club has failed to reach an agreement that secures his future at the Emirates. This lack of progress is a growing concern for both supporters and club officials alike.

Real Madrid’s Interest Puts Arsenal on Alert

What complicates the situation further is the reported interest from Real Madrid, who are now monitoring Lewis-Skelly closely. The Spanish giants are well known for identifying emerging talents across Europe, and their interest in the teenager has understandably caused unease among the Arsenal fanbase. Supporters are questioning why the club have not managed to finalise a new deal, especially given the player’s importance to the future of the squad.

Release Clause Could Be the Key

Speaking to Football Insider, football executive Keith Wyness offered his perspective on how Arsenal might resolve the situation. He stated, “I think to do it, though, they’ll have to give Lewis-Skelly a release clause. It will have to be achievable for Real Madrid. Arsenal will have to come to some sort of compromise here. If he were not to sign a new contract, that would be much more damaging than signing one with a release clause. Arsenal will do everything they can.”

Losing Lewis-Skelly at this stage of his development would represent a significant setback for the club. Given his potential and the growing interest from elite clubs abroad, Arsenal must act swiftly to ensure he remains part of their long-term plans.

