Pundit suggests injury-prone player is ready to return to action

Frank McAvennie suggests Arsenal is holding back Kieran Tierney from playing too many minutes yet because they know he gives 100% when he is on the pitch.

The Scotsman has become injury-prone for much of the time he has spent on Arsenal’s books.

However, he remains one player who gives his all when he is playing for the club.

The former Celtic man will go in for a tackle even if he is played in a game when he is carrying an injury.

McAvennie reckons it is this attitude that makes Arsenal rest him when he is not fully fit, and it is not his idea not to play.

He tells Football Insider: “If you put him on the pitch with a bad knee, he’ll still go into a tackle with it.

“That’s why the Celtic fans loved him. He’s wholehearted, he’s one of them, he’ll put his body on the line for everything and that’s why the fans loved him. That’s why the Arsenal fans think the world of him.

“There’s no half measures with him. I think Arsenal are being a bit more sceptical and keeping him out whereas Kieran will want to play.

“I think Arsenal will be the ones that will be holding him back.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of our best players, and the left-back has an excellent approach to doing his job.

This is why most of the club’s fans love him, and they want to see him play often.

Hopefully, he would not suffer too many injuries this season.