Pundit suggests the exact number of players Arsenal needs to buy this summer

Kevin Campbell wants Arsenal to invest in squad depth when the transfer window reopens in the summer.

The Gunners have had a good season with a small squad and fans expect them to do much better in the next campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side will lose more players if the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Elneny all leave at the end of this season.

This means some new players will join despite the money they spent in the last summer transfer window.

Former Gunner, Campbell, believes they need at least eight new players to prepare them to impress in the different competitions they will play in the next campaign.

He tells Football Insider: “What I do know is that Arsenal needs eight players. Many people say to me, ‘eight players, what are you talking about?’ Now they see. We need eight new players.

“We need eight players who are good enough to start. The starting XI and bench should be strong so you can mix and twist the team.

“Arsenal are not good enough at the moment. They do not have the strength in depth.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need a lot of players to compete successfully next season and the summer transfer window is our best chance to make some signings.

Liverpool has shown this season that you can achieve a lot if you have good squad depth, and we should strive for that.

Learn more about Arsenal History – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season