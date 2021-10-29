Pundit suggests this Arsenal player is heading for a January loan

Arsenal reporter, Charles Watts, has reacted to Mikel Arteta’s suggestion that Folarin Balogun’s future would be reconsidered again in December, and he thinks the Spaniard is hinting at a loan move away from the Emirates.

Arteta made the suggestion after Arsenal beat Leeds in the Carabao Cup via Football London.

Balogun has struggled for game-time at the Emirates this season, although he started the first game of the league season.

With Eddie Nketiah now preferred in the Carabao Cup matches, the striker seems to be further down the pecking order at the Emirates.

A loan move away seems the best option for him now, considering that he has become too dominant in Under-23 matches for the club.

Watts believes that is the path Balogun’s career would take in the new year and in a new video on his YouTube channel, he reacted to Arteta’s comments, saying: “I think that seems to suggest that there is a good chance that Balogun will be going out on loan, or certainly will be given the opportunity to go on loan in January.

“Personally, for me, I think it’s absolutely going to be a good thing if that were to happen.”

Balogun would have watched the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba shine for their loan clubs and feel that he can go out and deliver performances as good as that.

They might not send him to France, but even a spell in the Championship would be perfect for his development.