Pundit suggests two strikers Arsenal could comfortably sign this summer

Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, has suggested two strikers that Arsenal should sign in the summer.

The Gunners need new attackers and they are already planning to land them.

It remains unclear which striker they will eventually move for, but they will probably add at least one from the Premier League.

Reports have linked Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus with a move to the Emirates at the end of this season.

The Brazilian worked with Mikel Arteta at City before the Spaniard left and Whelan believes Arsenal can sign him.

He then added Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin as another player that the Gunners can add to their squad.

He tells Football Insider: “I think a deal is going to be done. £42million is not a bad offer from Arsenal. That’s really showing their intent.

“They need to get two strikers, if not three. Two for sure.

“He definitely fits the bill of how Arteta wants to play. His work rate is phenomenal, he’s proven that he can score goals when he’s inside the 18-yard box.

“I think he will complement the way they play. I think that deal could be a done deal, along with maybe Calvert-Lewin as well from Everton.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has been working with Pep Guardiola since he moved to the Premier League and he has also played alongside some of the finest talents in the competition.

He has enough experience which can lift Arsenal to new heights if he joins the club.

