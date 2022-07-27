Pundit supports Arsenal’s decision to offload flop

Alan Hutton believes Arsenal is doing the right thing as they close in on allowing Nuno Tavares to leave the club on loan for Atalanta.
The Portugal under21 star joined them last season, but he struggled, and they have now signed Oleksandr Zinchenko to become one of their left-backs.
Mikel Arteta’s side has to offload some players from their squad, and Tavares could become the first to leave.
Hutton believes they are on the right path because players inevitably have to leave them after the additions they have made to their squad.
He tells Football Insider: “You look at the likes of [Oleksandr] Zinchenko and others who have come in. Obviously Arteta will be looking to free up space, especially on the wage bill.
“So I think it’s good for Arsenal to move players on that have done a decent job but who, in the future, aren’t going to be a first XI player.
“So I think that’s probably a good move.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
An unnecessarily big squad is a recipe for disaster, and we must trim down our current group to a manageable number.
Arteta has gradually signed players better than the options he inherited at the Emirates, and we need to flush out those who no longer fit into the plan.
Hopefully, we would get willing buyers or clubs that will take them on loan on favourable terms.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
The priority should be to move out those players that have not future at the club at the moment and only 1 year contract ej:Bellerin,Torreira,and Runarsson,then Leno,Mari for which they can get some money and then sort out the situation of the homegrow Niles and Nelson.The other youngsters can be loaned.One or two very well selected additions will be very good result.
Very harsh to describe Tavares as a “flop”.He has flattered to deceive but he has real pace, is physically impressive and has an excellent left foot.He needs to improve his positional sense ,composure and close control but he is far from a lost cause and perhaps a loan to Atlanta will provide him with regular match practise, without which he is unlikely to improve significantlyFundamentally, as a left back, he has to realise that his prime task should be to become a hard, determined defender before he turns to his attacking instincts.
Agree. Was a bit surprised to see that. He played well for play of the season before tailing off. Give him a chance
Agree Grandad and Davi.
What club does Hutton manage? Surely he is a director of football or head scout at least, with the certainty he speaks.
To bloviate as if he’s wise, the only certainty is he will be proven wrong in time.