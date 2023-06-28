Pundit takes opportunity to laugh at Arsenal over Rice transfer saga

Arsenal’s pursuit of West Ham’s star midfielder, Declan Rice, has hit a stumbling block as Manchester City and possibly Manchester United enters the race for his signature.

Negotiations between Arsenal and West Ham have been protracted, prompting City to make their own bid, although it was rejected by the Hammers. However, it is expected that City will return with an improved offer, while Arsenal is contemplating making another bid of their own.

This has promoted former Tottenham midfielder and talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, to take the opportunity to laugh at the Gunners saying that they have “come second in a one-horse race”.

O’Hara, with a smile on his face, said the following

“All I am saying is, well done Arsenal. You are back amongst it. You’re fighting for the best players in the world, you’re having a go.

“But still going to lose out. Like they did with the Premier League.

“They are going to miss out and come second in a one-horse race.”

West Ham is reportedly demanding a fee of £100 million for Rice, a figure that neither Arsenal nor City have met thus far. Both clubs’ bids, including add-ons, have totalled £90 million.

Pep Guardiola sees Rice as an ideal replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who recently joined Barcelona

On the other hand, Arsenal sees Rice as the lynchpin of their midfield, especially amid reports of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka’s potential departures.

The Gunners are eager to secure Rice’s services to fill the holding midfield role. With the imminent arrival of Kai Havertz and the potential addition of Romeo Lavia, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his midfield options.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Of course, O’Hara was going to take this opportunity to banter Arsenal and he will not be the only one.

If we lose out on Rice it will be embarrassing simply because we have been the front runners for so long and all we had to do was offer West Ham what they were asking for and in not doing so we have opened the door for others to step in with their own bids.

