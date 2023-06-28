Pundit takes opportunity to laugh at Arsenal over Rice transfer saga

Arsenal’s pursuit of West Ham’s star midfielder, Declan Rice, has hit a stumbling block as Manchester City and possibly Manchester United enters the race for his signature.
Negotiations between Arsenal and West Ham have been protracted, prompting City to make their own bid, although it was rejected by the Hammers. However, it is expected that City will return with an improved offer, while Arsenal is contemplating making another bid of their own.
This has promoted former Tottenham midfielder and talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, to take the opportunity to laugh at the Gunners saying that they have “come second in a one-horse race”.
O’Hara, with a smile on his face, said the following
“All I am saying is, well done Arsenal. You are back amongst it. You’re fighting for the best players in the world, you’re having a go.
“But still going to lose out. Like they did with the Premier League.
“They are going to miss out and come second in a one-horse race.”
West Ham is reportedly demanding a fee of £100 million for Rice, a figure that neither Arsenal nor City have met thus far. Both clubs’ bids, including add-ons, have totalled £90 million.
Pep Guardiola sees Rice as an ideal replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, who recently joined Barcelona
On the other hand, Arsenal sees Rice as the lynchpin of their midfield, especially amid reports of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka’s potential departures.
The Gunners are eager to secure Rice’s services to fill the holding midfield role. With the imminent arrival of Kai Havertz and the potential addition of Romeo Lavia, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen his midfield options.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Of course, O’Hara was going to take this opportunity to banter Arsenal and he will not be the only one.
If we lose out on Rice it will be embarrassing simply because we have been the front runners for so long and all we had to do was offer West Ham what they were asking for and in not doing so we have opened the door for others to step in with their own bids.
Well according to Sky Sports Arsenal have made an improved bid of £105m
A figure not to be sneezed at. I only hope that should we get Rice that he doesn’t wilt under the pressure of his valuation
It’s getting closer to the dream £120m they want and they’ve also got themselves a bidding war which City is involved in. And let’s not forget that City will surely make at least another bid. West Ham will be keenly waiting for it to arrive. My guess is that they will either delay in giving us a response so as to wait for City or just outrightly reject our third bid
I can’t see us going higher. It’s beyond mad to me. I wonder if this is hoping to put City off. They didn’t add more money but improved the terms of payment. Time will tell
All those laughing idiots, who never grow up. Grow up, idiot! Become a man! And first of all, learn how to shut up until you have something to say.
This is totally nonsense! Rice for 120m,just because thy won confrence league, how many Balon ‘Dors this rice won, was he ever been the best player of the year in epl?? I wish that he could stay until his contract expires so that he walk away for free. That’s what he deserves. Let westham stay with their rice.
Anyone having heard O’Hara on Talksport will know he has difficulty stringing two words together let alone two intelligent thoughts. He’s effective as a pundit equivalent to a chocolate teapot.
Off topic, as others above have mentioned, we have now bid £100 million plus £5 million add on for Rice and if WH turn it down we should tell them to get lost.
My sentiments entirely.
What Westham wants Westham wont get. ManCity & Arsenal value Rice @ £90m, way above his actual MARKET VALUE.
Naivety & ignorance have cost Westham a fortune. Arsenal will simply walk away frm this saga & i reckon City will follow suit.
ALWAYS FORWARD (& don’t get cornered)