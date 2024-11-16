Pundit tells Arsenal how they can keep Mikel Arteta after Edu’s departure

Arsenal’s season has been shaken by the unexpected departure of Edu Gaspar, and fans are now concerned about how this could affect Mikel Arteta’s future at the club.

Edu played a crucial role in the club’s transformation alongside Arteta. Since bringing the Spaniard to the Emirates in late 2019, the two have worked closely to rebuild the Gunners from a struggling team into one of England’s top contenders. This partnership was instrumental in attracting key talents such as Martin Odegaard, who now captains the team, and others who form the core of Arsenal’s impressive squad.

Edu’s sudden exit has left Arsenal searching for a replacement, and this leadership change has naturally sparked concerns about Arteta’s long-term commitment to the club. Given his success at the Emirates, top European clubs are reportedly keeping a close eye on him. The fear among fans is that Arteta might follow Edu out the door, especially if he feels the club’s ambition is waning.

Speaking to Express Sport, pundit Sam Smith offered insight into what could keep Arteta committed. He explained:

“I think as long as he feels that Arsenal are improving and trying to improve in terms of their ambition. He’ll talk to the owners, to Stan Kroenke and Josh, his son, and see what visions they’ve got.

“If he feels the club standing still or going backward, yeah well, a manager of his drive and ambition then would be looking elsewhere but at the moment, he’s put so much effort and put so much work into that team and into the club in general. He’ll want to see some reward for it.”

While Arteta seems settled at Arsenal, his continued satisfaction will depend on the club’s ability to maintain progress and deliver on its ambitions. A proactive approach from the ownership will be key to ensuring the manager’s future in North London.

