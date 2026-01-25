Pundit tells Arsenal one thing they must sort out as Man Utd visits

Jermaine Jenas believes Manchester United have the tools to hurt Arsenal on the counterattack when the two sides meet today, unless the home team can manage that threat effectively. While Arsenal may enter the fixture with momentum, the former midfielder has warned that United should not be underestimated, given their recent evidence of tactical discipline and attacking intent.

United offered an insight into how they may approach the match during Michael Carrick’s first game in charge against Manchester City. That performance resulted in a victory and highlighted a game plan based on organisation and quick transitions. United will now be aiming to replicate that approach against Arsenal, although doing so will be far from straightforward.

A rivalry that raises the stakes

Matches between Arsenal and Manchester United are rarely routine, with a long-standing rivalry adding extra intensity. This encounter is expected to be among the most demanding fixtures either side will face this year. While Arsenal have more at stake in terms of expectations, United arguably approach the match with less pressure, a factor that could influence how freely they perform.

Jenas has suggested that this dynamic could make United particularly dangerous. Their ability to break quickly and exploit space was evident in their previous outing, and Arsenal will need to remain alert throughout. The warning is clear that past form alone will not guarantee safety against a side capable of striking decisively.

Counterattacks key to United threat

According to Metro Sports, Jenas highlighted specific players who could prove influential if Arsenal fail to control transitions. He said, ‘Mbeumo and Fernandes are great options because of the style of play and the way this game is going to play out.’

He also stressed the importance of defensive organisation for Arsenal, adding, ‘If Arsenal don’t sort out the counterattack situation very well, they could get caught out. And I think those players, whether it’s Amad Diallo, Fernandes or Mbeumo, I think they will cause problems.’

Jenas’ assessment underlines the need for Arsenal to balance ambition with caution, as United have already demonstrated that they can punish even the strongest opponents if given space to counter.