Pundit tells Arsenal they have to sign Premier League star

Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to add Kyle Walker-Peters to their squad in this transfer window.

The Gunners have become linked with a move for the Southampton full-back as they continue to bolster their squad.

They added Takehiro Tomiyasu to it in the previous summer transfer window and the Japanese star impressed in the last campaign.

Cedric was the backup right-back, but Arsenal could still benefit from having Walker-Peters in their squad as well.

The full-back has been developing well since he moved from Spurs to Soton.

He can also play comfortably as a left-back and Whelan believes he is perfect for Arsenal’s system.

He tells Football Insider: “Arteta likes his wing-backs to be nice and high, full of energy – that’s what he wants.

“Walker-Peters would certainly add that – down the left or the right-hand side.

“He’s got loads of pace and he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet in a number of positions.

“Tomiyasu, for me, is one of the better defenders in the league. I’ve not seen many skin him or beat him one-on-one – but Walker-Peters would be a very different option going forward.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Walker-Peters has done well in the Premier League since his debut in the competition and he is even now an England international.

He will be a better option to Soares and he will offer more attacking contributions to us than Tomiyasu.

We need a blend of both types of full-backs to win enough matches.