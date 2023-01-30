Pundit tells Arsenal to consider an alternative to Caicedo

Arsenal has been told to consider a move for Amadou Onana before the transfer window closes as they struggle to complete a transfer for Moises Caicedo.

The Ecuadorian has become their main target in the last few weeks, but Brighton does not want to sell unless Arsenal meets their asking price for the 21-year-old.

The midfielder has even requested the transfer, but the Seagulls instead banned him from training until the close of the window.

Reports have linked Mikel Arteta’s side with a move for Onana in the last few weeks, but their attention is strongly on Caicedo.

As Brighton refuses to sell, former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged the Gunners to move for Onana instead, even though he thinks that deal will also be difficult.

He tells Football Insider:

“I have been really impressed with him since he’s come to England. He has not been consistent this season but he has easily been one of Everton’s best players.

“If Arsenal are priced out of a move for Caicedo, they could put in a bid for Onana. It would certainly be cheaper.

“Everton are not in a position where they can afford to sell anybody though. They have just lost [Anthony] Gordon and I don’t think they should be selling anyone else given the position they are in. They have not spent their money well in recent years.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been in terrific form in the last few months after joining Everton in the summer.

But we will have to put in a huge bid to make the Premier League strugglers sell to us because he is a key man in their squad.

