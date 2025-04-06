Pundit tells Arsenal to offer German star a special contract

Arsenal have been linked with a potential move for Leroy Sané, who appears to be nearing the end of his tenure at Bayern Munich.

The German winger is set to be out of contract in the summer and, although he is reportedly keen to remain in Bavaria, discussions between him and Bayern Munich are still ongoing. However, negotiations seem to have stalled, raising doubts over whether an agreement will be reached. Reports suggest that Bayern are not particularly enthusiastic about extending his stay, which may account for the protracted nature of the talks.

As the current season draws to a close, Arsenal are expected to make significant efforts to strengthen their squad, with the club aiming to secure the signatures of several high-profile players. Sané is considered a strong candidate due to his wealth of experience at the top level and the potential to acquire him without a transfer fee. Despite these advantages, concerns have been raised that his performance at the Emirates could mirror that of Raheem Sterling, whose move has not met expectations.

In light of these concerns, former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has suggested a solution that could mitigate the risks associated with the signing. He advised Arsenal to offer Sané a contract structured around performance incentives. As cited by Goal.com, Hamann stated:

“Leroy Sane’s consistency has been a problem with Bayern Munich. This is why he probably won’t get offered a new contract. However, I think if you give him a performance-based contract, you’d have a brilliant player on your hands. That’s what I would do. I heard that Arsenal are interested and I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case.”

Sané undoubtedly ranks among the most accomplished attacking players currently available on a free transfer. Adding him to the squad could significantly enhance Arsenal’s options in the final third. However, the lingering question remains—could this move ultimately replicate the underwhelming impact seen with Sterling?