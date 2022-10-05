Pundit tells Arsenal to sort out the long-term future of three key players

Arsenal is riding high on the league table now courtesy of the fine form of some of their players.

Mikel Arteta’s side is one of the teams who could win the league title this season, and the ex-midfielder is working miracles with the same group that couldn’t make the top four last season.

They have added some men to the group who have been in tremendously good form.

However, some players who have been on their books for longer are leading the way.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have been on Arsenal’s books since at least 2019, although the latter has just started playing for them.

Their contracts are running down and they need to be renewed. Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, believes they should tie each of them down to a new long-term deal now.

He tells Football Insider:

“Those three players have to be the priority with the start they’ve made to the season.

“If you’re trying to build something, and you want a squad which is the finished article, those three are massively important.

“Arsenal have to get this nipped in the bud before January and get negotiations underway.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

As these players impress, other top teams are monitoring them, and they will pounce to sign them if they become available.

We must show we mean business by handing each one of them a new deal for at least the next five seasons.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell us what he thinks about VAR!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids