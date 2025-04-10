Pundit tells Manchester United target to go to Arsenal instead

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs showing interest in striker Liam Delap, who may look to remain in the Premier League should Ipswich Town suffer relegation at the end of the current campaign. Ipswich have endured a difficult season, and there is a growing expectation that they could drop out of the top flight. If that occurs, several players are anticipated to move on, with Delap likely to be one of the first.

The forward has attracted attention from both Arsenal and Manchester United, with both clubs said to be monitoring his situation closely. As United continue to experience attacking struggles, particularly with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund finding it difficult to consistently score, the club is expected to prioritise the signing of a new striker in the upcoming transfer window. Delap is believed to be on their radar, though they are not the only side showing interest.

Commenting on the potential move, former footballer Gabby Agbonlahor has voiced his opinion, suggesting that a transfer to Manchester United would be unwise for the player. As cited by Football Insider, Agbonlahor stated:

“[Manchester] United will take him [Delap] over what they have got, he is better than [Rasmus] Højlund and [Joshua] Zirkzee, but I would probably tell him not to go there.

“It’s very negative at the moment, anyone who goes there bar [Bruno] Fernandes has been a disappointment in recent years, I would go to a different club. I would go to Arsenal. I could see him at Arsenal.”

While Delap is regarded as a promising talent, there is also the view that Arsenal, if serious about enhancing their attacking options, may need to consider a more experienced forward. Ideally, the club would benefit from a striker who has not only proven himself domestically but also gained considerable experience in European competitions. The Premier League remains highly competitive, and for clubs with aspirations of silverware and continental success, signing a seasoned goalscorer could prove crucial.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…