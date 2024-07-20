Pundit tells Watkins to snub Arsenal and other top clubs

Over the last year, Ollie Watkins has emerged as one of the best strikers in England, with Harry Kane being the main reason he does not start for the Three Lions.

The Aston Villa striker continues to improve and has been on Arsenal’s shopping list for a long time.

The Gunners consider him one of the best around, but Villa is an ambitious club and has just secured a return to the Champions League.

Watkins will be a key player for them, and after his impressive contribution to England at the Euros, he is now a prime target for top Premier League clubs.

Arsenal is one of these clubs, but the former Brentford man has been advised to stay put at Villa instead of joining any of them.

Pundit Stephen Warnock believes he might struggle if he leaves Villa for a bigger club. He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“He knows that working under Emery is the right fit for him. He plays in a system that suits him, which gives him opportunities to score and create goals.

“The difference now as well is that he’s likely to be playing Champions League football.

“If he goes somewhere else, he may not quite fit in, he might not settle and the new manager’s philosophy could be a different style of football.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Watkins joins the current Arsenal team, he will be a starter, but that means we will have to find a new role for Kai Havertz.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…